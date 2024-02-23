Monmouth plays N.C. A&T in conference showdown

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-21, 5-10 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-13, 8-7 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-21, 5-10 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-13, 8-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Camian Shell and the North Carolina A&T Aggies take on Xander Rice and the Monmouth Hawks in CAA play Saturday.

The Hawks are 12-1 in home games. Monmouth ranks ninth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Nikita Konstantynovskyi leads the Hawks with 7.5 boards.

The Aggies are 5-10 against conference opponents. N.C. A&T is 6-13 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

Monmouth’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakari Spence is averaging 6.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Rice is averaging 21 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

Shell is averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Aggies. Jalal McKie is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.