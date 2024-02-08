Monmouth hosts Lowe and William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (8-15, 3-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (12-11, 5-5 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

William & Mary Tribe (8-15, 3-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (12-11, 5-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces the Monmouth Hawks after Chase Lowe scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 84-83 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Hawks have gone 9-1 in home games. Monmouth gives up 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Tribe are 3-7 in conference play. William & Mary is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Monmouth scores 71.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 73.2 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Tribe meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakari Spence is averaging 6.6 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Xander Rice is averaging 25.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

Gabe Dorsey is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Tribe. Caleb Dorsey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

