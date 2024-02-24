Monmouth defeats North Carolina A&T 83-67

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jaret Valencia, Klemen Vuga and Xander Rice scored 12 points each to lead Monmouth…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jaret Valencia, Klemen Vuga and Xander Rice scored 12 points each to lead Monmouth over North Carolina A&T 83-67 on Saturday.

Valencia was 5 of 7 shooting for the Hawks (16-13, 9-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Vuga was 3 of 3 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Jack Collins added 10 points.

Landon Glasper led the way for the Aggies (7-22, 5-11) with 27 points. Jalal McKie added 19 points for N.C. A&T. Nikolaos Chitikoudis also had six points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. The Aggies prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

Collins had 10 points in the first half to help put the Hawks up 41-30 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

