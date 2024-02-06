Monegro leads Western Michigan against Kent State after 21-point performance

Western Michigan Broncos (8-14, 5-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-11, 4-6 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-14, 5-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-11, 4-6 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -10.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays the Kent State Golden Flashes after Jefferson Monegro scored 21 points in Western Michigan’s 77-67 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Golden Flashes are 5-6 in home games. Kent State is sixth in the MAC with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Chris Payton averaging 7.8.

The Broncos are 5-5 in MAC play. Western Michigan ranks third in the MAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Monegro averaging 3.4.

Kent State is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 72.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 73.3 Kent State allows.

The Golden Flashes and Broncos square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Golden Flashes. Giovanni Santiago is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Seth Hubbard is averaging 14.9 points for the Broncos. Monegro is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.