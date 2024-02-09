Live Radio
Mogbo scores 19, San Francisco turns away Pepperdine 80-74

The Associated Press

February 9, 2024, 1:41 AM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo had 19 points in San Francisco’s 80-74 victory against Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Mogbo added eight rebounds for the Dons (19-6, 8-2 West Coast Conference). Marcus Williams had 14 points and Ndewedo Newbury scored 13.

Jevon Porter had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Waves (9-16, 2-8), who have lost six in a row. Houston Mallette had 19 points. Michael Ajayi finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

