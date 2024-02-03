Mogbo leads San Francisco against Pacific after 21-point showing

Pacific Tigers (6-17, 0-8 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (17-6, 6-2 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (6-17, 0-8 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (17-6, 6-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Pacific Tigers after Jonathan Mogbo scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 95-79 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons are 11-1 in home games. San Francisco is 15-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 0-8 against conference opponents. Pacific is seventh in the WCC allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

San Francisco scores 79.2 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 76.6 Pacific gives up. Pacific has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mogbo is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Dons.

Judson Martindale is averaging 10.5 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

