Moffatt and Colgate host Holy Cross

Colgate Raiders (20-9, 14-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-20, 6-10 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on the Holy Cross Crusaders after Ryan Moffatt scored 20 points in Colgate’s 66-64 loss to the American Eagles.

The Crusaders have gone 5-7 in home games. Holy Cross is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Raiders have gone 14-2 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot League with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 2.4.

Holy Cross scores 65.7 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 63.7 Colgate allows. Colgate has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Montgomery is averaging 10.8 points for the Crusaders. Joseph Octave is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

Braeden Smith is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, six assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Records is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.