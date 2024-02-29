Mitchell leads Little Rock against Tennessee State after 21-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (17-12, 10-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (18-11, 12-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (17-12, 10-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (18-11, 12-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -8; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after Makhel Mitchell scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 82-73 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Trojans have gone 12-4 at home. Little Rock is 8-6 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 10-6 in OVC play. Tennessee State has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

Little Rock scores 77.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 70.2 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalen Robinson is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trojans. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 13.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

