Mitchell and the Canisius Golden Griffins visit conference foe Niagara

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-13, 3-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (11-10, 7-4 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-13, 3-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (11-10, 7-4 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Harlan Obioha and the Niagara Purple Eagles host Frank Mitchell and the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles are 4-6 on their home court. Niagara is the top team in the MAAC with 36.5 points in the paint led by Yaw Obeng-Mensah averaging 5.3.

The Golden Griffins are 3-8 in MAAC play. Canisius allows 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Niagara makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Canisius averages 73.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 74.1 Niagara gives up to opponents.

The Purple Eagles and Golden Griffins match up Tuesday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Tre Dinkins is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.