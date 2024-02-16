Missouri visits Ole Miss, looks to break road skid

Missouri Tigers (8-16, 0-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 5-6 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (8-16, 0-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 5-6 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri travels to Ole Miss looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Rebels are 13-1 in home games. Ole Miss is eighth in the SEC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Tigers are 0-11 against SEC opponents. Missouri has a 5-14 record against teams above .500.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Missouri allows. Missouri averages 72.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 71.6 Ole Miss allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Sean East is averaging 15.6 points and four assists for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 19.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

