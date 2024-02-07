Missouri takes on Texas A&M after Carter’s 20-point showing

Texas A&M Aggies (13-8, 4-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-14, 0-9 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (13-8, 4-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-14, 0-9 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the Texas A&M Aggies after Noah Carter scored 20 points in Missouri’s 68-61 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers have gone 6-6 at home. Missouri has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies have gone 4-4 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M ranks second in college basketball with 43.4 rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 8.5.

Missouri scores 73.5 points, 5.3 more per game than the 68.2 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 73.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 74.0 Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 71.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

