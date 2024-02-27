Missouri State visits Illinois State on 3-game road skid

Missouri State Bears (15-14, 7-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (14-15, 8-10 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (15-14, 7-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (14-15, 8-10 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State will look to break its three-game road slide when the Bears visit Illinois State.

The Redbirds have gone 9-6 in home games. Illinois State is eighth in the MVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 5.5.

The Bears have gone 7-11 against MVC opponents. Missouri State leads the MVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by N.J. Benson averaging 2.9.

Illinois State is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Redbirds.

Alston Mason is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

