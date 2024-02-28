Missouri State visits Illinois State, looks to break road losing streak

Missouri State Bears (15-14, 7-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (14-15, 8-10 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hits the road against Illinois State looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Redbirds are 9-6 in home games. Illinois State averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears have gone 7-11 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Illinois State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Alston Mason is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

