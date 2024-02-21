Missouri State hosts Bradley following Hickman’s 22-point performance

Bradley Braves (18-9, 10-6 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (15-12, 7-9 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (18-9, 10-6 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (15-12, 7-9 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays the Missouri State Bears after Connor Hickman scored 22 points in Bradley’s 74-63 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bears are 8-4 in home games. Missouri State has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves are 10-6 in conference matchups. Bradley is fourth in the MVC scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Missouri State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

Hickman is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

