Missouri State faces Belmont following Clay’s 24-point game

Belmont Bruins (12-10, 5-6 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (13-9, 5-6 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces the Belmont Bruins after Donovan Clay scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 76-75 overtime victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears have gone 6-3 at home. Missouri State averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Bruins are 5-6 against conference opponents. Belmont is fifth in the MVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Dia averaging 4.3.

Missouri State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Bruins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bears. Nick Kramer is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Dia is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bruins: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

