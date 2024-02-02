Mississippi Valley State hosts Milton and UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-11, 4-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-21, 0-8 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-11, 4-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-21, 0-8 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Kylen Milton scored 26 points in UAPB’s 86-70 win over the Grambling Tigers.

The Delta Devils are 0-4 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Lions are 4-3 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 5-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UAPB allows. UAPB’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (50.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.6 points and two steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Milton is averaging 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Lions. Rashad Williams is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 56.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

