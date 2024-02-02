Mississippi State visits No. 24 Alabama following Sears’ 23-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-7, 3-5 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-6, 7-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-7, 3-5 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-6, 7-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Alabama takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Mark Sears scored 23 points in Alabama’s 85-76 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide have gone 10-1 at home. Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 in conference games. Mississippi State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Mississippi State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is shooting 52.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Dashawn Davis is averaging 6.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.