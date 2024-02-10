Mississippi State visits Missouri following Bates’ 20-point showing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 4-6 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-15, 0-10 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 4-6 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-15, 0-10 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Tamar Bates scored 20 points in Missouri’s 79-60 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers are 6-7 in home games. Missouri gives up 74.3 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 in conference games. Mississippi State ranks third in the SEC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 4.9.

Missouri averages 72.9 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 68.1 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Tigers. Bates is averaging 19.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Josh Hubbard is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 68.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

