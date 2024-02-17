Mississippi State puts home win streak on the line against Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Arkansas trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 at home. Mississippi State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Razorbacks are 3-8 against SEC opponents. Arkansas allows 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Mississippi State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Arkansas allows to opponents. Arkansas averages 8.1 more points per game (75.5) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (67.4).

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Tolu Smith is averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Davonte Davis is averaging 6.3 points for the Razorbacks. Tramon Mark is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.