Mississippi State plays LSU after Smith’s 24-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8, 7-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-12, 6-7 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on the LSU Tigers after Tolu Smith scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 83-71 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers are 10-4 on their home court. LSU is 7-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in SEC play. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC with 39.3 rebounds per game led by Cameron Matthews averaging 7.2.

LSU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game LSU gives up.

The Tigers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Will Baker is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Matthews is averaging 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

