Mississippi State hosts Murrell and Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 6-6 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 6-6 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Matthew Murrell scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 79-76 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 in home games. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Rebels are 6-6 in conference matchups. Ole Miss has a 7-1 record in one-possession games.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss scores 8.6 more points per game (76.0) than Mississippi State gives up to opponents (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs.

Jaylen Murray is averaging 14 points and four assists for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

