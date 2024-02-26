Mississippi State faces No. 17 Kentucky after Hubbard’s 32-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (19-8, 9-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 8-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (19-8, 9-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 8-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats after Josh Hubbard scored 32 points in Mississippi State’s 87-67 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-2 in home games. Mississippi State scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Wildcats are 9-5 against conference opponents. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 17.3 assists per game led by Reed Sheppard averaging 4.1.

Mississippi State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Kentucky has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is averaging 15.3 points for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Antonio Reeves is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 15.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

