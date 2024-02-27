Mississippi State faces No. 16 Kentucky following Hubbard’s 32-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (19-8, 9-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 8-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kentucky Wildcats (19-8, 9-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 8-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats after Josh Hubbard scored 32 points in Mississippi State’s 87-67 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 on their home court. Mississippi State averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Wildcats are 9-5 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 17.3 assists per game led by Reed Sheppard averaging 4.1.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 21.2 more points per game (88.7) than Mississippi State gives up (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Antonio Reeves is scoring 19.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

