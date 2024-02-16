Mississippi State faces Arkansas, aims for 4th straight home win

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs play Arkansas.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 in home games. Mississippi State is third in the SEC in team defense, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Razorbacks are 3-8 in conference games. Arkansas has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Mississippi State scores 74.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 78.4 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 8.1 more points per game (75.5) than Mississippi State gives up to opponents (67.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is averaging 14.8 points for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Khalif Battle is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 10.1 points. Tramon Mark is averaging 16.7 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.