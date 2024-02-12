Missi leads No. 13 Baylor against Oklahoma after 21-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Baylor hosts the Oklahoma Sooners after Yves Missi scored 21 points in Baylor’s 64-61 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears have gone 12-1 at home. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 with 15.6 assists per game led by Rayj Dennis averaging 6.4.

The Sooners are 6-5 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma ranks third in the Big 12 scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Otega Oweh averaging 7.2.

Baylor averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Sooners match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Javian McCollum is averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

