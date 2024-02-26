Mintz leads Syracuse against Virginia Tech after 21-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-12, 7-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-8 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-12, 7-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-8 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays the Virginia Tech Hokies after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 88-85 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Orange have gone 13-2 in home games. Syracuse has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hokies have gone 7-9 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Syracuse’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Syracuse allows.

The Orange and Hokies match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mintz is shooting 43.1% and averaging 18.3 points for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Lynn Kidd is averaging 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

