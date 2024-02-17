Mintz leads Syracuse against Georgia Tech after 25-point outing

Syracuse Orange (16-9, 7-7 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Syracuse Orange (16-9, 7-7 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Judah Mintz scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 86-79 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-6 on their home court. Georgia Tech is eighth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 5.5.

The Orange are 7-7 in ACC play. Syracuse scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 76.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 75.6 Georgia Tech gives up to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets and Orange meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Maliq Brown is averaging 9.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.