Minor scores 26, SIU-Edwardsville…

Minor scores 26, SIU-Edwardsville knocks off Southeast Missouri State 80-76

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 7:22 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Damarco Minor’s 26 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Southeast Missouri State 80-76 on Saturday night.

Minor also contributed eight rebounds for the Cougars (15-12, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Ray’Sean Taylor hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points. Lamar Wright added 12 points.

The Redhawks (8-19, 3-11) were led in scoring by Marqueas Bell, who finished with 18 points, four assists and three steals. Josh Earley added 14 points and eight rebounds for Southeast Missouri State. Rob Martin had 13 points and nine assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

