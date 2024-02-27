Minor leads SIU-Edwardsville against Eastern Illinois after 31-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-13, 9-7 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-16, 7-9 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-13, 9-7 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-16, 7-9 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Damarco Minor scored 31 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 76-71 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Panthers are 8-6 in home games. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 4.9.

The Cougars are 9-7 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiger Booker is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Kyndall Davis is averaging 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Minor is averaging 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

