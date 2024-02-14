Minnesota visits No. 2 Purdue following Edey’s 26-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Zach Edey scored 26 points in Purdue’s 79-59 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers have gone 12-0 in home games. Purdue is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers are 6-6 in conference matchups. Minnesota scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Purdue makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Minnesota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Purdue gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

