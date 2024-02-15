Minnesota visits No. 2 Purdue following Edey’s 26-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -16.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Zach Edey scored 26 points in Purdue’s 79-59 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers are 12-0 in home games. Purdue ranks seventh in college basketball with 18.3 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 7.1.

The Golden Gophers are 6-6 in Big Ten play. Minnesota averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Elijah Hawkins with 7.6.

Purdue scores 85.1 points, 16.5 more per game than the 68.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Golden Gophers meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is shooting 62.3% and averaging 23.3 points for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.