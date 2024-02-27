Minnesota visits No. 13 Illinois following Hawkins’ 30-point showing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-10, 8-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-10, 8-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Coleman Hawkins scored 30 points in Illinois’ 95-85 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Fighting Illini have gone 14-2 at home. Illinois averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Gophers are 8-8 in conference play. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Big Ten giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Illinois averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Illinois gives up.

The Fighting Illini and Golden Gophers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 21.6 points for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Cam Christie averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Dawson Garcia is averaging 17 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.