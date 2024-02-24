Minnesota visits Nebraska following Tominaga’s 20-point performance

Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 85-70 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Cornhuskers are 16-1 on their home court. Nebraska is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers have gone 8-7 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in college basketball with 18.4 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 7.6.

Nebraska averages 77.3 points, 7.6 more per game than the 69.7 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 6.7 more points per game (76.7) than Nebraska allows to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is averaging 13 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

