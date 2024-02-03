Minnesota hosts Northwestern after Berry’s 25-point performance

Northwestern Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northwestern Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Ty Berry scored 25 points in Northwestern’s 105-96 overtime loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 11-3 at home. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Dawson Garcia averaging 2.2.

The Wildcats are 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is fifth in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by Boo Buie averaging 5.3.

Minnesota makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Northwestern has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 8.5 points, 7.7 assists and two steals for the Golden Gophers. Garcia is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Buie is averaging 18.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.