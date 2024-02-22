Live Radio
Minix scores 30 points and grabs 15 rebounds to help Morehead State knock off Western Illinois 78-57

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 11:32 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Riley Minix scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Morehead State past Western Illinois 78-57 on Thursday night.

Jordan Lathon added 25 points, going 9 of 21 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, for the Eagles (21-8, 12-4 Ohio Valley Conference).

Ryan Myers led the Leathernecks (17-11, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jesiah West added 12 points for Western Illinois. Drew Cisse also had eight points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

