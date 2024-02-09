Live Radio
Minix scores 30 as Morehead State downs SIU Edwardsville 79-68

The Associated Press

February 9, 2024, 12:16 AM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Riley Minix scored 30 points to lead Morehead State past SIU Edwardsville 79-68 on Thursday night.

Minix also had 13 rebounds for the Eagles (19-5, 10-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Drew Thelwell made four 3-pointers and scored 17 with seven assists. Kalil Thomas added 15 points.

Ray’Sean Taylor finished with 22 points and three steals for the Cougars (13-11, 6-5). Damarco Minor added 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

