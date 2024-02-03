ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Minix scores 21, Morehead State downs Tennessee Tech 67-60

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 6:52 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Minix scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, leading Morehead State past Tennessee Tech 67-60 on Saturday night.

Kalil Thomas scored 13 points for the Eagles (18-5, 9-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Eddie Ricks III added 12 points.

Diante Wood finished with 15 points for the Golden Eagles (7-16, 2-8). Josiah Davis added 14 points and six assists for Tennessee Tech and Jayvis Harvey had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

