Minix leads Morehead State against SIU-Edwardsville after 21-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-10, 6-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (18-5, 9-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-10, 6-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (18-5, 9-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Riley Minix scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 67-60 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 10-0 in home games. Morehead State ranks sixth in college basketball giving up 61.8 points per game while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Cougars are 6-4 in conference play. SIU-Edwardsville scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Morehead State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville scores 9.1 more points per game (70.9) than Morehead State allows (61.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is averaging 18.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Shamar Wright is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 15.9 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.