Minix leads Morehead State against Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-13, 5-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (19-5, 10-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-13, 5-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (19-5, 10-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -15; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Riley Minix scored 30 points in Morehead State’s 79-68 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Eagles have gone 11-0 at home. Morehead State is third in the OVC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 5-6 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois scores 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Morehead State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Eastern Illinois averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Morehead State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is scoring 19.4 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

Tiger Booker is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Panthers. Kyndall Davis is averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.