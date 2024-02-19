Minix and Morehead State host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-20, 4-10 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (20-7, 11-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-20, 4-10 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (20-7, 11-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Riley Minix scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 88-82 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Eagles are 12-0 in home games. Morehead State scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-10 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Morehead State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Southern Indiana has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalil Thomas is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.1 points. Minix is averaging 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Jack Mielke is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 8.9 points. Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

