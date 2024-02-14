Milwaukee visits Enaruna and Cleveland State

Milwaukee Panthers (12-13, 7-7 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-10, 8-6 Horizon League) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Milwaukee Panthers (12-13, 7-7 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-10, 8-6 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -4; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Milwaukee Panthers after Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 75-72 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 11-1 in home games. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Panthers are 7-7 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Horizon League shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State scores 76.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 79.2 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 19.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

BJ Freeman is scoring 18.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.