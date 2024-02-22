Milwaukee hosts Youngstown State after Freeman’s 26-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (19-9, 11-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (14-13, 9-7 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Youngstown State Penguins (19-9, 11-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (14-13, 9-7 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Youngstown State Penguins after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 73-72 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Panthers have gone 9-3 at home. Milwaukee is fifth in the Horizon League with 13.9 assists per game led by Elijah Jamison averaging 2.7.

The Penguins are 11-6 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon League with 15.4 assists per game led by Brett Thompson averaging 4.0.

Milwaukee is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 82.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 78.6 Milwaukee allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Panthers. Freeman is averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Brandon Rush is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 11.6 points. Ziggy Reid is averaging 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

