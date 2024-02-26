Milton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions square off against the Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern Tigers (11-14, 9-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-15, 7-7 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (11-14, 9-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-15, 7-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: PJ Henry and the Texas Southern Tigers visit Kylen Milton and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in SWAC action Monday.

The Golden Lions have gone 7-5 at home. UAPB is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 9-5 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UAPB averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UAPB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad Williams is averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Lions. Milton is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Henry is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.