Mills leads Air Force against San Jose State after 20-point showing

Air Force Falcons (8-15, 1-10 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-16, 1-10 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Air Force Falcons (8-15, 1-10 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-16, 1-10 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits the San Jose State Spartans after Jeffrey Mills scored 20 points in Air Force’s 68-66 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 5-6 in home games. San Jose State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons are 1-10 in conference play. Air Force is 2-3 in one-possession games.

San Jose State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game San Jose State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13 points and 5.7 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Beau Becker is shooting 51.5% and averaging 15.2 points for the Falcons. Ethan Taylor is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 67.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

