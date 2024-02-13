Mills and Air Force host San Jose State

Air Force Falcons (8-15, 1-10 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-16, 1-10 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Air Force Falcons (8-15, 1-10 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-16, 1-10 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits the San Jose State Spartans after Jeffrey Mills scored 20 points in Air Force’s 68-66 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 5-6 at home. San Jose State is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Falcons have gone 1-10 against MWC opponents. Air Force allows 71.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

San Jose State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Kellan Boylan is averaging 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 67.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

