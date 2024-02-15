Live Radio
Miller sparks Louisiana Tech to 63-58 victory over Jacksonville State

The Associated Press

February 15, 2024, 9:27 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr.’s 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Jacksonville State 63-58 on Thursday night.

Miller shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (17-8, 7-3 Conference USA). Tahlik Chavez and Isaiah Crawford both scored 13 with Chavez adding five rebounds.

Juwan Perdue led the Gamecocks (12-14, 4-7) with 11 points and six rebounds. Ivan Reynolds added 10 points and Travis Roberts scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

