Miller and the TCU Horned Frogs visit conference foe Kansas State

TCU Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Emanuel Miller and the TCU Horned Frogs take on Cam Carter and the Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats have gone 11-2 in home games. Kansas State has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Horned Frogs are 6-5 against Big 12 opponents. TCU leads college basketball with 20 fast break points per game.

Kansas State scores 71.9 points per game, one more point than the 70.9 TCU gives up. TCU averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Wildcats. Carter is averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Miller is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Horned Frogs. Trey Tennyson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.