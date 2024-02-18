Miguel scores 25 as USF beats No. 24 FAU 90-86 after nearly blowing 25-point lead

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel scored a career-high 25 points, Chris Youngblood added 23 and American Athletic Conference-leading South…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel scored a career-high 25 points, Chris Youngblood added 23 and American Athletic Conference-leading South Florida won its 11th straight game after nearly blowing a 25-point lead, beating No. 24 Florida Atlantic 90-86 on Sunday.

USF (19-5, 12-1 AAC), under first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, is having just its second season with a winning record since 2011-12.

“We know that today is not solidifying anything,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We’re going to make sure we stay focused on our ultimate goal. The biggest thing we have right now is we control our destiny.”

FAU (20-6, 10-3), which had been favored by 5 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, got 23 points from Vladislav Goldin and 20 from Johnell Davis. The Owls, who made the Final Four last season, dropped to third place in the American when they lost their second out of their last four games.

The announced crowd of 10,659 set a South Florida home attendance record.

“This is just a heck of a college basketball game,” Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May said. “The environment was awesome for our game and our sport. Wish we could have came out on the other side of the win column, but proud of our effort, especially in the second half.”

After trailing by 25 midway with 8 1/2 minutes left, FAU cut its deficit to 87-86 on Jalen Gaffney’s layup and Davis’ 3-pointer with 23.1 seconds to go.

Youngblood made it 89-86 with a pair of free throws. After Davis missed a jumper, Youngblood secured the win by making one of two from the free-throw line with 4.6 seconds remaining.

“In the huddles, I kept on saying composure, composure and just relax because we’ve been in position on the other side,” Youngblood said. “So, we know what to do and how to go about everything.”

FAU got within 79-72 with 4 1/2 minutes left on a strange 5-point sequence. Nick Boyd hit a 3 while Gaffney was being foul. Gaffney made two free throws.

Youngblood made five consecutive free throws in the opening 10 seconds of the second half as USF grabbed a 51-31 advantage. The first two came before the clock started after Goldin was given a contact dead ball technical foul following the end of the first half.

Miguel had 16 points and Youngblood picked up 15 as USF took a 46-31 halftime lead.

“This ain’t the same old South Florida — it’s not,” Rahim said.

BIG PICTURE

Florida Atlantic: The Owls dropped to 4-4 in road games. In the previous two games away from home, FAU lost 76-73 in overtime at UAB on Feb. 8 and beat Wichita State 95-82 in OT three days later.

South Florida: The Bulls have never been ranked in the AP Top 25 but received votes in last Monday’s poll. They are seeking their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011-12.

MILESTONES

USF is one victory away from matching a school-record 12-game winning streak, set in 1980-81. The 11 conference wins ties the most ever for USF. The 2011-12 squad had 11 Big East wins.

UP NEXT

Florida Atlantic: Hosts SMU on Thursday night.

South Florida: Plays Wednesday night at UTSA.

