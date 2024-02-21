Miguel scores 17, South Florida defeats UTSA 66-61

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Selton Miguel’s 17 points off of the bench helped lead South Florida to a 66-61 victory…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Selton Miguel’s 17 points off of the bench helped lead South Florida to a 66-61 victory against UTSA on Wednesday night.

Miguel also added six rebounds for the Bulls (20-5, 13-1 American Athletic Conference). Chris Youngblood scored 15 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line. Kasean Pryor was 3 of 9 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds. It was the 12th victory in a row for the Bulls.

The Roadrunners (8-19, 2-12) were led in scoring by Christian Tucker, who finished with 15 points and six assists. Chandler Cuthrell added 10 points and 10 rebounds for UTSA. In addition, Carlton Linguard had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. The Roadrunners prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

South Florida went into halftime leading UTSA 32-30. Miguel scored eight points in the half. Youngblood put up 10 second-half points and South Florida secured the victory after a second half that had eight lead changes and was tied three times.

___

