Miguel and South Florida defeat Charlotte 72-69

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel led South Florida with 22 points and Brandon Stroud sealed it with a layup with 29 seconds remaining and the Bulls beat Charlotte 72-69 on Tuesday.

Chris Youngblood and Kobe Knox each scored 13 points for the Bulls (16-5, 9-1 American Athletic Conference).

Dishon Jackson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the 49ers (14-8, 8-2). Igor Milicic Jr. added 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks for Charlotte. In addition, Nik Graves had 12 points. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the 49ers.

South Florida plays Saturday against Rice on the road, and Charlotte visits Temple on Sunday.

